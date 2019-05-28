Zaan Khan’s brother Zeeshan joins him in Zee TV’s Hamari Bahu Silk

MUMBAI: Zaan Khan is on cloud nine as he welcomes his brother Zeeshan, who is set to make his TV debut soon.

According to our sources, Zaan’s brother Zeeshan is joining him in his upcoming show Hamari Bahu Silk on Zee TV. Zeeshan will be seen playing Zaan’s best friend in the show.

When we contacted Zeeshan, he shared, 'It is very rare to see brothers sharing screen space together. I am very happy to make my debut on TV with Hamari Bahu Silk and excited to work with my brother Zaan. My brother is my role model, and since he is way more experienced than I a, he will guide me well. I am looking forward to a fun-filled and learning experience with this show. Because of him, I have bagged this show. He asked me to give the audition, and luckily, I got selected.'

When we asked him if Zaan has already shared any acting tips, he replied, 'Yes, he has asked me to stay natural and work hard.'

Hamari Bahu Silk will also feature Chahat Pandey, Reeva Chaudry, Sarita Joshi, and Vandana Vithalani in pivotal roles. It is produced by Klay Picture and is all set to hit the TV screens on 3rd June at 10.30 PM.

Here’s wishing brothers Zaan and Zeeshan good luck on their new beginning!