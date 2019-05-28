News

Zaan Khan’s brother Zeeshan joins him in Zee TV’s Hamari Bahu Silk

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
28 May 2019 05:12 PM

MUMBAIZaan Khan is on cloud nine as he welcomes his brother Zeeshan, who is set to make his TV debut soon.

According to our sources, Zaan’s brother Zeeshan is joining him in his upcoming show Hamari Bahu Silk on Zee TV. Zeeshan will be seen playing Zaan’s best friend in the show.

When we contacted Zeeshan, he shared, 'It is very rare to see brothers sharing screen space together. I am very happy to make my debut on TV with Hamari Bahu Silk and excited to work with my brother Zaan. My brother is my role model, and since he is way more experienced than I a, he will guide me well. I am looking forward to a fun-filled and learning experience with this show. Because of him, I have bagged this show. He asked me to give the audition, and luckily, I got selected.'

When we asked him if Zaan has already shared any acting tips, he replied, 'Yes, he has asked me to stay natural and work hard.'

Hamari Bahu Silk will also feature Chahat Pandey, Reeva Chaudry, Sarita Joshi, and Vandana Vithalani in pivotal roles. It is produced by Klay Picture and is all set to hit the TV screens on 3rd June at 10.30 PM.

Here’s wishing brothers Zaan and Zeeshan good luck on their new beginning!

Tags > Zaan Khan’s brother Zeeshan, Zee TV’s, Hamari Bahu Silk, Chahat Pandey, Reeva Chaudry, Sarita Joshi and Vandana Vithalani, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Sara Khan
Sara Khan
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Shashank Vyas
Shashank Vyas
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja

past seven days