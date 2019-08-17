Zafar’s evil mission exposed in front of Ali on Sony SAB’s Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga

MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga never fails to surprise the viewers with their gripping

storyline and exciting twists. The show is yet again gearing towards revealing the biggest

scheme brewed by the antagonist, Zafar (Aamir Dalvi). Ali aka Aladdin’s (Siddharth Nigam)

journey to defeat his nemesis, Zafar has captured their viewers’ attention. The show is receiving

immense love and support from the viewers for their consistent effort to entertain while making

the audiences fall in love with the characters. The episodes further will finally reveal Zafar’s

master plan and the viewers must brace themselves for what is to come next.

Ginoo accidentally revealed the word ‘Raaz-e-kainat’ which is the key to Zafar’s plan. Ali, Bulbul

Chaccha and the Genies are relentlessly working towards uncovering the hidden meaning

behind this keyword. Ali is determined to find out Zafar’s evil intention behind the construction of

Son Minar and wants to confront him. Things work out in Ali’s favor as he overhears Ginoo and

Zafar’s conversation where Zafar, in a fit of anger divulges all the details behind Raaz – e –

Kainat. Ali learns the about the entire plan and is at loss of words and hence decides to not

confront Zafar.

After learning Zafar’s truth, Ali decides to make his first move to stop Zafar by declaring in front of

the entire Kingdom that Zafar – The Great Wazeer has promised to bring back all the women of

Bagdadh, including their beloved princess Yasmine (Avneet Kaur) and the charming Ginie Minie.

Zafar is enraged but Ali has him believe that this announcement and promise would make him

look as the greatest leader for his Kingdom. Little does Zafar know that this is only the first step of

Ali’s plan.

What is Ali planning? Will he be successful in stopping Zafar?

Siddharth Nigam, essaying the role of Ali aka Aladdin said, “The storyline is so gripping that I’m

thoroughly enjoying shooting every scene. Challenging times await for Ali as he will have to stop

Zafar from executing his immoral master plan. A lot is happening and the upcoming episodes

brings an exciting turn to the story. So keep watching to know what Ali has planned and if it will

be successful.”

Aamir Dalvi, essaying the role of Zafar said, “I am enjoying a lot shooting for the episodes

further and this shift in the storyline has intrigued me the most so far. As an artist, the scenes are

complex and the emotions are intense as Zafar’s mission which he has been working on for a

long time is nearing its completion. I am sure our audiences will enjoy the upcoming episodes

and they should look forward to our show.”

To know what Ali has planned,