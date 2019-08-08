Zafar is on a secret mission but what does it have to do with Yasmine’s disappearance on Sony SAB’s Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga?

MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s magical fantasy show, Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga has hooked the viewers with a series of exciting events post the season refresh. Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga has successfully managed to create a special place in people’s heart in recent times with an all new story line. In the coming weeks, the show will undergo yet another exciting twist as Aladdin will be seen uncovering Zafar’s master plan.



Ali has finally learnt the identity of his mysterious messenger. To everyone’s surprise, it was none other than his own Bulbul Chacha. But Bagdhad is now facing a much greater threat. This magical fantasy show on Sony SAB is determined to shock their viewers with back to back thrillers in the upcoming episodes. While Ali’s identity has managed to still be a secret, Zafar’s ultimate plan will soon become evident on the show.



Ali who was tormented by a mysterious messenger who claimed to know his real identity, went missing leaving no clues for his troop of Genies to find. The story takes a shocking turn where it is revealed that the messenger and the kidnapper was none other than his uncle, Bulbul Chacha. While they share their happiness of re-uniting with each other, Bulbul Chacha alerts Ali about Zafar’s evil mission and his ongoing construction of Son Minar (golden tower). On the other hand, Ginoo has been commanded by Zafar to protect and shield the Son Minar from everyone and cast the strongest spell around this mysterious construction. In a strange turn of events, Ginoo’s spell engulfs the entire kingdom in green clouds and at the same time Yasmine goes missing.



Where is Yasmine? What is Zafar’s mission? What will be Ali’s next move?



Siddharth Nigam, essaying the role of Aladdin said, “Ali has come a long way on his journey to take his revenge from Zafar. On his journey he will soon be coming across Zafar’s ultimate masterplan. The story has taken the most exciting turn and the upcoming episodes will make our viewers’ jaws drop. So keep watching Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga and witness Ali and his Genie’s next move.”



Aamir Dalvi, essaying the role of Zafar said, “Zafar has been really cunning and smart about his intentions all along. He has been plotting and working towards his masterplan. We really enjoyed shooting the upcoming episodes. I even want to thank our lovely viewers for their constant love and support and I am sure the episodes further will bring the most interesting twist of the story. So stay tuned.”