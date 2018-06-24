Zain Imam and Abhilash Kumar were my backbone when I was going through a very low phase: Abhishek Kapur

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya from the banner of Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, has ruled the roost on the TRP charts for a very long time. Kundali Bhagya, Zee TV’s spin-off show manage to captivate the masses with its storyline and is one of the most successful shows today.

The show will complete a year in just a couple of weeks (12 July) and Abhishek Kapur, who plays Sameer Luthra, is overwhelmed with the progression. He is humbled to see the love and affection coming his way and cannot thank his fans enough.

Speaking about the same, Abhishek said, “I have received so much love and affection from people, learnt so much on set, realised how some people’s behaviour changes during your success and failure and the show also helped me identify the people I want in my life. I have been working very sincerely towards the show and my personal life has gone for a toss. But I have nothing to complain about as I know how important it is to be working, improving and remaining humble.”

“I’d like to mention here that I am very close to Zain Imam and Abhilash Kumar from the industry. In fact, they were my backbone when I was going through a very low phase,” he added.

Abhishek went down the memory lane and recounted some moments throughout the year. He cherished the moments he spent with his co-star Anjum Fakih on Kundali Bhagya.

“I performed a very funny yet challenging scene with Anjum where she, by mistake, throws paint on my face and we fight, “Abhishek mentioned.

On a parting note, Abhishek expressed how Balaji Telefilms is more like a family to him.

The actor said, “Each actor dreams of working with a big banner like Balaji Telefilms. I have worked with the production house in previous shows as well but Kundali Bhagya is special and I’d never want to leave the show. I love my stint in the show.”

Kudos, Abhishek!