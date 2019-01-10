Zain Imam and Aditi Rathore are famous across the world, Ishqbaaaz actress Manjiri Pupala loves her role as ACP, Eisha Singh is holidaying in Jaipur, and other Telly Updates

MUMBAI: Here we bring exciting updates from television industry to keep you amused. Read on.

‘Maharaja Chhatrasal’ will put on view Ashutosh Rana, Rudra Soni and Jitin Gulati

Resonance Digital, founded by Abhyudaya Grover, is all set to bring a web show on medieval warrior King Chhatrasal. The role of Chhatrasal will be played by Jitin Gulati. Rudra Soni will enact the role of young Chhatrasal. Ashutosh Rana will also be a pivotal part of the project.

Vikram Bhatt’s ‘Faceless’ to star Rushad Rana

Talented actor Rushad Rana has bagged a new project. He will be a part of Vikram Bhatt’s Faceless along with Sid Makkar and Purvi Mundada in lead roles. He will be a part of the main family and will play the eldest son.

Rohit Chandel in &TV’s ‘Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gaatha’

Rohit Chandel, who rose to fame with his performance in Sony TV’s Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, is back in action. The actor will be seen in &TV’s Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gaatha.

According to media reports, Rohit will enact the role of Babruvahana, son of Ulupi and Arjun.

&TV’s ‘Laal Ishq’ to star Umang Jain and Khushboo Shroff

&TV’s Laal Ishq has been keeping the audience hooked to the screens and now the show is coming up with another track to entertain everyone. Actors Umang Jain and Khushboo Shroff will be part of the story along with Pradeep Kumar, Vishal Watwani and Shrinivas Gaddam, who are currently working on it.

The story will revolve around a fat girl and the abuse and torture that she will undergo at the hands of her husband. It will take a twist when the girl will die and return as a ghost to teach her husband a lesson.

Eisha Singh is holidaying in JAIPUR!

Ishq Subhaan Allah actress Eisha Singh, who is the current favourite of audience for her role opposite Adnan Khan, is enjoying her life to the fullest.

The actress is holidaying in Jaipur, Rajasthan with her mom, Rekha Singh.

Eisha has shared pictures on her social media page. Take a look below at her photos:

Wow! Jija Ji Chatt Par Hai to complete ONE Year!

SAB TV’s show Jijaji Chhat Par Hai, despite all the problems, kept on entertaining the audience and now it is set to complete a year. On the eve of this occasion, the cast got together to celebrate the milestone, and needless to say, everybody was all smiles.

Ashnoor Kaur excited to celebrate Lohri!

Lohri, a popular Punjabi festival, marks the begining of harvest season. The festival is a big affair and is celebrated with lots of fun and frolic in Punjab and other Northern regions.

Paridhi Sharma and Ashnoor Kaur along with Anirudh Dave shot a scene in chilly winters. The actors, especially Ashnoor who is a Punjabi, were all excited to celebrate Lohri on the sets in advance and enjoyed the bonfire to beat the winters.

Chandni Bhagwanani quits her role!

Actress Chandni Bhagwanani made her return to TV of sorts with Colors' popular show, Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop last year. But now she is unsatisfied with the development and put down her papers a while ago. She has now quit the show.

Naamkarann actors Zain Imam and Aditi Rathore are famous across the world!

Actors Zain Imam and Aditi Rathore as Neil Khanna and Avni Ayesha respectively in Naamkarann have left a mark in the hearts of audience. Naamkarann proved to be a breakthrough show for both the actors. The TV series was not only loved in India but also received appreciation across countries.

Both Zain and Aditi received international award for Best Foreign Actor- Face of the year Award in Vietnam by Today TV.

Tanya Sharma's next move!

In recent times, we have seen several actresses from television going completely off their on-screen avatar and star in music videos. From Hina Khan to Shraddha Arya, the list is long.

And now actress Tanya Sharma, who rose to fame from Saath Nibhana Saathiya and has showcased her glamorous side on Instagram, will be seen in a peek - a - boo video.

Have a look at the poster:

‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain’ fame actress Charu Asopa in ‘Karn Sangini’

Star Plus’ Karn Sangini features Aashim Gulati and Tejasswi Prakash in lead roles. But due to low ratings, the show recently underwent a plot change, and the makers altered the storyline to a great extent.

Now, according to media reports, the makers have in mind a new refreshing track and have roped in known actress Charu Asopa. Charu, who rose to frame from Bade Acche Lagte Hain, will play a negative role and her entry will bring a lot of drama in the show.

Ishqbaaaz actress Manjiri Pupala loves her role as ACP!

Actress Manjiri Pupala is playing the lead role of ACP Aditi opposite Nakuul Mehta in Ishqbaaaz. Her character is very strong and brave. Recently, she said to media that she has always been in awe of police officers and is glad that she got a chance to be one in front of the camera.