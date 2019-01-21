Zain Imam’s success mantra is ‘No pain, no gain’

MUMBAI: If asked, each one of we would have a success mantra, and our celebrities are no different. The amount of effort they put in to attain their set goals is truly applaudable.

Zain Imam rose to fame with his stint in Zee TV’s Naamkarann as Neil Khanna (male lead) opposite Aditi Rathore. The charmer has been a part of popular shows like Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan, Tashan-E-Ishq, and Yeh Vada Raha, and is currently seen in Colors’ Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.

Zain was also a part of Star Plus’ daily Ishqbaaaz for a brief time, and after Naamkarann wrapped up, fans have been rooting for the stunning duo of Zain and Aditi to come back in a show.

The charming lad is currently seen focusing on his physique, and it won’t be wrong to call him a fitness freak. With proper diet plans and a regular gym routine, the actor aims to have a stronger and healthier body. Here’s a glimpse of Zain’s functional training routine!

Zain follows the fitness mantra of ‘No pain, no gain.’ But it seems like during his functional training routine, he has hurt himself on his knuckles.

Take a look at the post shared by Zain on his Instagram.

Way to go, Zain! May you soon reach the goals you have set for yourself.