Zain Imam turns Iron Man at TellyChakkar’s 13th B’Day bash

Mumbai: TellyChakkar entered its teenage with after commemorating a glorious and sparkling 13 years! Being one of the oldest media portals in the industry, TellyChakkar has set a benchmark in terms of incisive reporting and entertainment journalism. As TellyChakkar welcomed another spectacular year of success on 25 March, a birthday bash was held at a posh club - Talli Nation, Bandra.

TV celebs walked the red carpet and had a gala time in the party. Among many, one of the stunners of the night was the Naamkarann fame Zain Imam. The TV actor walked the red carpet in his casual yet hot white shirt and jeans. The lad looked drool worthy and raised many eyebrows.

But it wasn’t just because of his looks.

His dance moves were as killer as his look in the daily soap. When the DJ played Ranveer Singh’s superhit song Khalibali (from Padmaavat), we were introduced to a new side of the hottie. Imam used a circular flash which he kept inside his white shirt. The flash was such that the actor looked like the popular fictional character Iron Man.

What do you think Zain Imam?

As Imam grooved on the tunes of the Khalibali, he started attracting everyone’s attention from the party.

We’ve a glimpse of the same. Here have a look.

Did you like his moves? Well, we did. Comment your love for the actor below!

Along with Zain, all the stalwarts from the TV industry walked in the party and had a fun for the night.