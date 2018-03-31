Zain Imam would like to marry Aditi Rathore

Mumbai:Actor Zain Imam is impressed with his Naamkarann co-star Aditi Rathore, and says if given a chance he would like to marry her.



The lead couple of the Star Plus show is appreciated for their chemistry on the show.

What do you think of Naamkarann?



"Aditi is a very nice actor and I am very impressed with her hard work on Avni's character," Zain said in a statement.



"She is a very inspiring and motivating co-star. Even when we rehearse our lines, she puts in commendable effort. If given a chance, I'd marry her," he added.