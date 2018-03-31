Home > Tv > Tv News
Zain Imam would like to marry Aditi Rathore

31 Mar 2018
31 Mar 2018 07:05 PM

Mumbai:Actor Zain Imam is impressed with his Naamkarann co-star Aditi Rathore, and says if given a chance he would like to marry her.


The lead couple of the Star Plus show is appreciated for their chemistry on the show. 

"Aditi is a very nice actor and I am very impressed with her hard work on Avni's character," Zain said in a statement. 

"She is a very inspiring and motivating co-star. Even when we rehearse our lines, she puts in commendable effort. If given a chance, I'd marry her," he added. 

 

