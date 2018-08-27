News

Zain to learn about Mahira-Rehaan’s affair in Star Plus’ Mariam

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Aug 2018 08:02 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar had recently exclusively reported that Star Plus’ Mariam Khan - Reporting Live is heading for a leap. The leap will bring in a lot of changes in the show. We have heard that the lead actor Paras Kalnawat and Avinash Mishra will make an exit.

(Read here:  Mariam Khan to take leap; Avinash Mishra and Paras Kanlawat to exit!).

But before the leap takes place, the makers at Somersault Productions have something exciting and engaging for its viewers.

There is some revelation that will soon take place in Mariam.

(Also read: Post leap, Mahima Makwana to play Mariam Khan)

According to our sources, Zain will finally learn about Mahira (Priyanka Kandwal) and Rehaan’s (Paras) affair. This revelation will deeply hurt Zain. He will be seen all heartbroken.

Will Zain divorce Mahira?

(Also read: Paras Kalnawat is the new lead in Star Bharat's Saam Daam Dand Bhed)

