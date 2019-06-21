News

Zalak Desai and Hemant Choudhary in Star Plus' Namah

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
21 Jun 2019 01:57 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar recently reported about Porus fame Raviz Thakur roped in for Star Plus' upcoming mythological show Namah (Read here: http://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/porus-fame-raviz-thakur-roped-star-plus-namah-190618).

The show is produced by Shoonya Square and it will star Gurpreet Singh playing the titular role of Lord Shiva. It will also feature actors like Chhavi Pandey, Neha Nargam and Sara Khan in pivotal roles.

TellyChakkar has learnt that actors Zalak Desai (Laado 2) and Hemany Choudhary (Siya Ke Ram) have been roped in for the show.

Zalak will play the character of Goddess Saraswati and Hemant will be seen depicting the character of Brahma.

We could not get through actors for their comment.

TellyChakkar will be back with further updates!

Tags > Zalak Desai, Hemant Choudhary, Goddess Saraswati, Hemany Choudhary, Siya Ke Ram, Laado 2, Chhavi Pandey, Neha Nargam, Sara Khan, Shoonya Square, Gurpreet Singh, Raviz Thakur, TellyChakkar,

