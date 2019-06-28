Zara and Azra to bring Rizwan out of jail in Ishq Subhan Allah

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Ishq Subhan Allah is high on drama. Zara and Kabir are trying to mend their differences, but Ruksaar is causing trouble in their relationship.

Zeenat is in pain to see her sister Ruksaar living in such a place. She comes to Zara and emotionally traps her. She begs her to help Ruksaar as the family will not allow her to stay with them. Zara is confused as she is very well aware of her intentions and past actions. Zara's heart melts, and she brings Ruksaar home.

In the previous episode, Zara and Azra are seen playing in the rains and enjoying the romantic monsoons. Kabir watches them while they dance in the rain. Later, he also joins them. The audience also witnessed Rizwan aka Ankit Vyas' comeback on the show.

In the upcoming episode, Zara and Azra manage to bring Rizwan out of jail. Furthermore, they request him to obtain information about the ‘golden gloves sahab’ who had given instructions to shoot Zara outside the Sharia Board premises.

It will be interesting to see if Rizwan manages to do this.

Ishq Subhan Allah is set against a Muslim backdrop and addresses contemporary political, religious, and social issues such as triple talaq.