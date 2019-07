MUMBAI: Zee TV's popular daily soap Ishq Subhan Allah is gearing up for new twists and drama.



In the upcoming episode, Zara and Kabir's lives take a turn for the worse.



The couple has learned about Rizwan's dirty game and the fact that he is propagating child labour in his factory.



Zara and Kabir raise their voices against him.Rizwan then sets his factory on fire to kill Zara and Kabir and locks them in the factory.Will they manage to escape?Stay tuned to know.