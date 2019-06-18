Zara and Kabir's rain romance sparks up love twist in Ishq Subhan Allah

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Ishq Subhan Allah is high on drama as Zara and Kabir have mended their differences, and now has begun their romance.

In the upcoming episode, Zara and Kabir still care for each other and has that love is still alive but had their own troubles to stay away.

But Zara knows that Kabir is hiding something but she is not able to decode it.

Zara will be stuck in the rain and thus Kabir comes there and has an umbrella and offers to help her.

Kabir gives her umbrella to Zara and himself gets wet while Zara refuses to it and asks Kabir to come under the umbrella.

Zara and Kabir are together in the rain and shares sweet love moments and this rain add to the love twist.

Well it will be interesting to see till when Zara and Kabir will be able to sustain their romance.