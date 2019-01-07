Zara blessed by Aisha and Kabir to sacrifice luxury in Ishq Subhan Allah

The ongoing track of Ishq Subhan Allah is high on drama as the conflicts between Zara, Kabir and Ruksaar are still on.

In the earlier episode, Zara has sacrificed luxury only to get Kabir on the right path to start earning for a living.

Aisha too feels low and supports Zara in her good move.

Zara will share a concern with Aisha and she wants Kabir to understand and sacrifice his luxury.

Aisha will bless Zara and she hopes that her wish will be fulfilled soon.

And finally, Kabir will understand and will sacrifice his luxury and will start earning for a living and will want to live a happy life with Zara.