Zara damages Kabir’s car in Zee TV’s Ishq Subhan Allah

Zee TV’s Ishq Subhan Allah (Creative Eye) is one of the most popular shows on TV. The drama is much-loved by viewers, as the makers try to bring new twists in the show each time.

Now, in the upcoming episode, Zara damages Kabir’s car in her helpless state.

As per the plot, Zara’s dad is hospitalized after suffering from a heart attack. The prescription of the medicines is in Kabir’s car. To get her hands on the same, she breaks his car’s window with a hockey stick.

Later, Zara promises to pay for the damage caused by her. She decides to sell her house.

Will Kabir understand Zara’s helpless state?