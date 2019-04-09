Zara to die in Ishq Subhan Allah?

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Ishq Subhan Allah is high on drama. Kabir and Zara are seen fighting with each other. Kabir is seen requesting Zara to enter the Sharia Board.



Meanwhike, Zara argues with Kabir about the rights given to women.



During their conversation, Zara loses her balance and falls down lying in the pool of blood where Zara’s blood splash on Kabir’s face.



Kabir will be shocked by Zara’s untimely assumed death.



It will be interesting to see if Kabir will be able to save Zara or no.