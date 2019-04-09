News

Zara to die in Ishq Subhan Allah?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Apr 2019 06:40 PM
MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Ishq Subhan Allah is high on drama. Kabir and Zara are seen fighting with each other. Kabir is seen requesting Zara to enter the Sharia Board.

Meanwhike, Zara argues with Kabir about the rights given to women.

During their conversation, Zara loses her balance and falls down lying in the pool of blood where Zara’s blood splash on Kabir’s face.

Kabir will be shocked by Zara’s untimely assumed death.

It will be interesting to see if Kabir will be able to save Zara or no. 
Tags > Zara, Ishq Subhan Allah, Kabir, Sharia Board, Spoiler Alert, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Veteran stars Asha Parekh and Waheeda Rehman...

Veteran stars Asha Parekh and Waheeda Rehman grace Super Dancer 3
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Vivian Dsena
Vivian Dsena
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Amrapali Gupta
Amrapali Gupta
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Anupriya Kapoor
Anupriya Kapoor
Charlie Chaplin
Charlie Chaplin
Naura
Naura
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Deepika Singh
Deepika Singh

past seven days