Zara leaves Kabir’s house in Ishq Subhan Allah

MUMBAI: Kabir (Adnan Khan) and Zara (Eisha Singh) have been keeping the audience on their toes with regard to their separation.



The Zee TV has been kept us engaged with its storyline.



In the upcoming episodes of Ishq Subhan Allah, Zara will leave Kabir’s house.



Well, it will not be due to any midunderstandings for a change.

(Also Read: Ishq Subhan Allah: What will Zara sacrifice this Bakri Eid?)



This time, seven days before her divorce, Zara will be heading for a short visit to her maternal house.



Kabir and his family won’t really be happy with Zara going.



Kabir will nudge Zara to not pack much for her visit, as she needs to return to him soon. The show will have few cute moments between the duo.

(Also Read: Aliraza Namdar to enter Zee TV’s Ishq Subhan Allah)



They will have some intimate moments before Zara leaves the house. This is going to be a fun ride for the loyal fans of the show.



Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more interesting spoilers.