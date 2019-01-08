Zara’s new mission in Ishq Subhan Allah, Deep to go against Aarohi in Ishq Mein Marjaawan, and other Spoiler Updates

MUMBAI: Here are a few spoiler updates from your favourite television shows.

Ishq Subhan Allah: Zara’s new mission

Zara is on a mission to transform Kabir into a better human being. She will be staying in servants’ quarters in the house and will wear simple clothes. She will then have a showdown with Shahbaz. She will threaten him to change his behaviour or else she will reveal his secret to everyone.

Ishq Mein Marjaawan: Deep to go against Aarohi

Finally, Deep and Aarohi have sorted out their differences. Aarohi will try to stop Deep from going to Mr. X’s party but he will not listen and will attend the party. He will face another unexpected incident.

Udaan: Anjor to fix Raghav and Chakor

Anjor is trying to bring Chakor and Raghav close. Family members too will try to bring them together.

Internet Wala Love: PK defeats Jai

There will be a major rift between Jai and Aadhya due to PK. Jai and PK will have a cycling challenge to win Aadhya. PK will win the challenge and decide to marry Aadhya.

Patiala Babes: Hanuman turns saviour for Babes and Mini

Babes and Mini have shifted into new colony. The colony will have a lohri celebration wherein a few people will not let Babes do the rituals of Lohri as she does not belong to the society. Hanuman will enter and warn the goons. Finally, Babes will do the rituals and will enjoy the festivities with Mini.