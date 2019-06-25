Zara shelters Rukhsar in Ishq Subhan Allah

MUMBAI : The ongoing track of Ishq Subhan Allah is high on drama as Zara and Kabir have mended their differences a little bit, but Ruksar as usual is causing trouble in their relationship.

In the upcoming episode, Zeenat will be in pain to see her sister Rukhsar living in such a place and she comes to Zara, and will emotionally trap Zara and begs her to help Ruksar as she cannot take her home as the family will not allow.

Zeenat begs Zara to do something for Ruksar and Zara is confused as she is very well aware of her intentions as she knows what all Zeenat and Ruksar have done to her.

Zara's heart melts and now she gets Rukhsar home and invites new trouble, Kabir is shocked to see this and warns Zara.

It will be interesting to see what troubles Ruksar will bring in Kabir and Zara’s life