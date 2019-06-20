News

Zara to tell Rizwan bhai about the past truth in Ishq Suban Allah

MUMBAI : The upcoming episode of Zee TV's popular daily soap Ishq Subhan Allah is gearing up for new drama and twist.

Zara and Kabir's life seems to take new turn as they are not together yet concerned for one another.

Kabir is staying away from Zara just for her only, here Zara is all determined to reach the truth of the attack that happened a year ago.

Zara reaches to Rizwan Bhai who had been asked to attack her but he didn't.

Zara decides to go and meet Rizwan in jail and Kabir tries to stop Zara by his ways.

Kabir don't want Zara to land in any more trouble and create more drama in her life.

It will be interesting to see if Kabir will be successful in stoping Zara or no 

