Zara on the look out for a job in Ishq Subhan Allah

02 Jul 2019 05:05 PM

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Ishq Subhan Allah (Creative Eye) is one of the most popular shows on TV. The drama is loved by viewers, and the makers also ensure entertainment by introducing new twists in the show.

Now, in the upcoming episode, Zara (Eisha Singh) decides to start working in order to financially support her family.

She starts giving interviews but finds it hard to find a job.

Will she succeed? Stay tuned to know!

Meanwhile, the show stars Eisha Singh and Adnan Khan, who make for a great on-screen couple. In real life, they even share the same birthday. They look extremely good together on screen and share a great bond off screen as well. The two have often been linked together but have rubbished the reports.

Creative Eye will soon stream a spin-off of Ishq Subhan Allah titled Ishq Aaj Kal on ZEE5 as a web series. It will feature Paras Kalnawat, Angad Hasija and Ankita Sharma in the lead role.

