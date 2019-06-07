News

Zara wants to forget - forgive & move on with Kabir in Ishq Subhan Allah

07 Jun 2019 12:35 PM

MUMBAI : The ongoing track of Ishq Subhan Allah is high on drama as Zara and Kabir were in loggerheads for all this while and now Kabir has started to realize his mistake and now he wants to mend things.

In the previous episode we had seen how Kabir had humiliated Zara and how she breaked all ties with him.

Post that incident Kabir’s mother Aisha also breaks all ties with shameless Kabir.

In the upcoming episode, Kabir and Zara are seen under one roof celebrating EID.

Kabir will wish his mother Aisha but she doesn’t revert back.

Zara will ask everyone to forget and forgive and move on this EID as she wants to see everyone happy.

It will be interesting to see if she can forgive Kabir.

