News

Zara's marriage on the cards; Kabir heartbroken in Ishq Subhan Allah

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Apr 2019 04:29 PM
MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Ishq Subhan Allah is high on drama, as Zara and Kabir's lives have completely changed after the one-year leap. Now, Zara and Kabir's divorce proceedings are on.

Zara and Kabir still love each other but don’t express it. Their divorce is in the final stage. But destiny brings Zara and Kabir in front of each other.

In the upcoming episode, Zara and Kabir meet in Mumbai. Kabir is shocked to know that Zara’s Masi has fixed her marriage.

Zara's marriage is on the cards. So will this bring an end to Zara and Kabir's story?

It will be interesting to see if Kabir and Zara realize their love for each other. Will Kabir be able to stop the wedding?
Tags > Ishq Subhan Allah, Zara, Kabir, Spoiler Alert, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Vish Ya Amrit Sitara hits a ton

Vish Ya Amrit Sitara hits a ton
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Vipul Roy
Vipul Roy
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar
Paras V Chhabraa
Paras V Chhabraa
Meer Ali
Meer Ali
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander

past seven days