Zara's marriage on the cards; Kabir heartbroken in Ishq Subhan Allah

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Ishq Subhan Allah is high on drama, as Zara and Kabir's lives have completely changed after the one-year leap. Now, Zara and Kabir's divorce proceedings are on.



Zara and Kabir still love each other but don’t express it. Their divorce is in the final stage. But destiny brings Zara and Kabir in front of each other.



In the upcoming episode, Zara and Kabir meet in Mumbai. Kabir is shocked to know that Zara’s Masi has fixed her marriage.



Zara's marriage is on the cards. So will this bring an end to Zara and Kabir's story?



It will be interesting to see if Kabir and Zara realize their love for each other. Will Kabir be able to stop the wedding?