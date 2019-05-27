Zareen Khan to participate in Bigg Boss 13?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most controversial and sought after shows on Indian television.



Every year, several popular and semi-known faces take part in the reality show, and it is not only the audience and TV stars but also a lot of Bollywood celebrities who follow the show closely.



Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 11, just like the previous seasons, saw a lot of brawls and clashes among the participants. And in one of the scenarios, actress Zareen Khan took on Hina Khan for her comments in the show and felt that she is ‘fake’.



Well, the time has come once again when the audience will turn into couch potatoes with their bucket of popcorn to watch the new season, and it looks like celebrities have already started being approached.



Among those, we hear that the first contestant to be locked for the show is Zareen Khan!



Well, if she comes on board, it will be a visual delight to see her liven up the television screens, isn’t it?