Zayed Khan and Vatsal Sheth both have one thing in common. Both the actors have shifted their base from silver screen to television screens. While Vatsal who made his debut with Tarzan The Wonder Car came on television with Ek Hasina Thi, Zayed Khan is making his TV debut with Haasil.

Zayed and Vatsal both will be sharing screen space together in their upcoming thriller Haasil. This isn’t just the end of the story. What we have heard is that the actors who are playing brothers on the show have bonded very well off the cameras. Their camaraderie has transpired from reel to real. A source maintains that both Vatsal and Zayed have hit off together very well. In fact in their trip to Mauritius they gelled up quickly and strongly.

In fact in one of his posts Vatsal also captioned, brothers in arms! These pictures are a clear evidence of their brotherhood.