Sony TV’s programming strategy is working wonders as it rules the roost. While the shows are immensely loved by the audience, the channel has an interesting line-up of shows all set to roll.

Haasil (Alchemy Productions) will launch on 30 October and will present Zayed Khan, who will make his small screen debut. Accompanying him in the lead role will be the gorgeous Nikita Dutta and the chocolate boy Vatsal Seth. While we are hopeful that the three will startle us with their chemistry on-screen.

However, from the looks of it, seems the actors have bonded really well off-screen.

And this is visibly seen in a fun rangoli making competition between Nikita and Zayed! Check out the video below:

The pre-diwali fever has gripped the Haasil actors already! Don’t you think so?