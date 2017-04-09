ZBC to feature Nimki Phulki: Manali-Sreeparna to play lead roles

Zee Bangla Cinema Originals is back with season 3.

The first film to be featured this season is Nimki Phulki, produced by Raj Chakraborty Productions and directed by Abhimanyu Mukherjee.

It’s the 35th film by Zee Bangla Cinema Originals.

Nimki Phulki will throw light on the journey of two mischievous sisters, Nimki and Phulki. It will show how the sisters flee from the village in order to avoid getting married to the wealthy old men and land up in Kolkata. The film will take a turn when a sudden crisis will bring their fun to a halt. What happens after this is what the viewers will have to find out after watching the film.

Actresses Manali Dey and Sreeparna Roy are playing Nimki and Phulki respectively.

Talking about the film, Abhimanyu said at a recent press conference, “I wanted to make a film where the protagonist would be female. When I told Raj da about the idea he helped me to nurture it and turn it into a reality.”

“So, moving away from the so-called thriller and love stories, I have tried to make something different. There is fun in the first half; the second half also has the fun element but audience will also get a taste of thrill,” he added.

The film has two female protagonists. When asked how the experience of working with two heroines was, he shared, “It was a terrific experience (laughs). But I must say that the coordination between the two girls was superb. In fact, Raj da said that if the TRP is good we can think about a sequel.”

However, the girls have a different take on it. Echoing similar thoughts, they expressed, “We had so much fun while shooting for the film. We wonder why not a serial on Nimki and Phulki!”

So, a sequel or a serial? Well, time will tell that. Now gear up for the film.

Also starring Debomoy Mukherjee, Kanchan Mullick, Amritendu Kar, Montu Mullick, Supriyo Dutta among others, Nimki Phulki will release on Zee Bangla Cinema on 9th April at 6 pm.

