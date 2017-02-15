Hot Downloads

Zee Bangla launches Bikele Bhorer Phool: Amitabh and Sudipta play leads

By TellychakkarTeam
15 Feb 2017 05:35 PM

Good news for the viewers of Zee Bangla.

The channel is all set to bring a new soap titled Bikele Bhorer Phool.

Produced and directed by Snehasish Chakraborty, it’s an unusual love story of a doctor and a young village girl.

The Legend of Bhagat Singh fame actor Amitabh Bhattacharjee has been roped in to play the role of doctor while Sudipta Chakraborty, who was seen in Ishti Kutum, is playing the village girl.

So, gear up for the show.

Replacing Bhutu, Bikele Bhorer Phool will start from 27 February airing Monday to Saturday at 9 pm.

Stay hooked to Tellychakkar.com for more updates.

