Zee Bangla launches Bokul Katha; Ushoshi Roy to play lead

Here we bring some good and bad news for the viewers of Zee Bangla!

Let us begin with the bad news…well, Bikele Bhorer Phool, which was launched on 27 February, 2017 starring Amitabh Bhattacharjee and Sudipta Chakraborty in lead roles, is all set to bid adieu to its audience.

And the good news is a new story will take its slot and that is Bokul Katha.

Acropolis Entertainment Private Limited is producing the show while Soumen Halder and Sumalya Bhattachariya are directing it.

The makers have roped in Ushoshi Roy to portray the title character of Bokul while Honey Bafna will be seen opposite her essaying the character of Rishi.

Other actors who are part of this upcoming soap include Sumanta Mukherjee, Anuradha Roy, Sohini Sanyal, Mallika Majumdar, Arpita Mukherjee, Arindam Banerjee, Amrita Debnath, Uponita Banerjee and Subhajit Kar.

Now coming to the plot, well, it will narrate the story of Bokul, who has been raised as a son. She grows up to be a tomboy, well versed in handling roles that are reserved for the boys. Bokul has short hair and feels comfortable wearing pants and shirts, unlike girls her age who obsess with their beauty. Bokul doesn’t want to waste her time on make –up and clothes. She is more interested to become her father’s support system. But a cruel twist in the tale comes in when her father passes away after which she is forced to take the reign of the family in her hands. Though Bokul is not interested in marriage, her mother and grandmother are always worried about what would happen in future when she would be married off.

On the other hand is Rishi, whose family does everything only after consulting the family guru, an astrologer. Rishi was to be married only if his natal chart matched the girl’s. Being a choosy person, Rishi has already rejected 40 women. As luck would have it, finally his natal charts match with Bokul’s charts. After much drama and confusion, the mismatched couple is married off.

But Bokul is neither cut out as an ideal housewife nor is keen to learn the ways of the world as a married woman should. So what the future holds for them is something that the viewers will find out by watching the tale.

It will start from 4 December airing every Monday to Saturday at 9 pm.

