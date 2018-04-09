Zee Bangla launches Joy Baba Loknath; new time slot for Amloki and Jamai Raja

Kolkata: Some programming changes will take place on Zee Bangla as the channel is launching a new show, Joy Baba Loknath.

Viewers of the channel would know that Joy Baba Loknath will start airing from today (9 April) at 7.30 pm. Due to this, the time slot of the ongoing shows Amloki and Jamai Raja has been changed.

From today onward, Amloki and Jamai Raja will be aired at 10 pm and 11 pm respectively.

Produced by Dag Creative Media, the show Joy Baba Loknath will narrate the story of Baba Lokenath, who was a Hindu yogi and mystic.

Bijoy Majhi is helming this soap. Aranya Roychoudhuri will be seen in the role of young Lokenath.

