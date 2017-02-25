Hot Downloads

Zee Bangla launches Tobu Mone Rekho: Payel-Farhan-Pratyusha play leads

By TellychakkarTeam
25 Feb 2017 07:04 PM

It seems popular channel Zee Bangla is on a new-soaps-launch spree!  

Recently, Tellychakkar.com reported about its new soap Bikele Bhorer Phool. Now, here we are to update our readers about another upcoming serial titled Tobu Mone Rekho, which will replace Deep Jwele Jaai.

Tobu Mone Rekho is a love story with family as the back drop. In the story, it will be shown what happens when love becomes an obsession.

Actors Payel De, Farhan Imroz and Pratyusha Paul have been roped in to play the prime characters.

For the uninitiated, Payel has earlier acted in Bengali dailies like Durga, Behula and Bodhu Kon Alo Laaglo Chokhe, Farhan was last seen in Kiranmala and Pratyusha was seen playing the role of Maa Lakshmi in Esho Maa Lakshmi.

Sahana Dutta, story writer and creative director of the show said, “It’s a love story but not a boy-meets-girl kind of story. The soap will feature two kinds of love via the two main female characters, one which is extremely possessive about her husband and likes to control him and the other, which is about sacrifice.”

Other actors to play key roles here are Pushpita Mukherjee and Bhashkar Banerjee.

Produced by Shree Venkatesh Films and directed by Srijit Ray, it will start from 6th March, airing Monday to Sunday at 7 pm.

For more updates keep visiting this space. 

