Zee Bangla’s Apur Sansar to go off air

Time to bid adieu to Zee Bangla’s comedy show Apur Sansar!

Yes, you read it right.

The non-fiction starring actors Saswata Chatterjee, Sudipa Basu, Anirban Bhattacharya and Saurav Das in pivotal roles will end soon.

The final episode will air on 4 June, 2017, 9 pm.

The last episode will see Apu aka Saswata Chatterjee participating in the games. He will be asked questions by his family members of the show the way he used to ask his celebrity guests.

Apur Sansar will be replaced by the new soap Jamai Raja which will begin from 5 June.

