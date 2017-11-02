It’s eureka moment for the team of Baksho Bodol!

The Blues Production, which airs on Zee Bangla, has completed airing 100 episodes yesterday (1 November). The serial was launched on 24 July this year.

Baksho Bodol stars Vivek Trivedi and Sairity Banerjee in lead roles while senior actors Kushal Chakraborty and Dolon Roy are portraying pivotal roles in this family drama.

So, did the team celebrate? Of course, yes!

Although they were working yesterday, they celebrated in their own special way to mark the date.

Speaking to TellyChakkar, Vivek said, “We ordered a special cake designed with our serial logo and all the actors were present for the cake cutting ceremony.”

TellyChakkar wishes the team all the very best!