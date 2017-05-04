Zee Bangla’s Didi No. 1 to complete 400 episodes

Time to congratulate the team of Zee Bangla’s Didi No. 1!

The popular game show is all set to reach another milestone soon.

The show, which leaves no stone unturned to entertain its loyal viewers with its fun activities and games, will complete 400 episodes.

And to mark the date (7 May), the team has planned for a special episode wherein the host Rachana Banerjee, who is a popular actress of T-town, will be seen cutting a cake in the presence of the participants.

And guess who will be seen gracing the occasion?

Well, they are singer Iman and actor Biswanath Basu.

When we buzzed Rachana for her comment on the achievement she was busy shooting and asked us to call later.

So, gear up for the show. The shooting of the episode is complete and it will air on 7 May at 8 pm.

