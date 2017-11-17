Sad news for the viewers of Jarowar Jhumko!

The Zee Bangla daily is all set to bid adieu to its audience.

Produced by Blues Production, the show which started airing from 22 August, 2016, featuring actors like Deepankar De, Kushal Chakraborty, Debjani Chattopadhyay, Kanchana Moitra, Ankita Majumder, Sweta Bhattacharya and Subhankar Saha to name a few, will end this month.

When TellyChakkar contacted with the lead actress of the show, Sweta, she confirmed the news with us and said, “Yes, the show is ending and I am very upset. I will lose another family. I will miss everyone, especially my character, Jhumko. I have always worked with Blues and I would always like to remain under the shadow of dada (Snehasish Chakraborty).”

We also got in touch with Ankita, who plays Jhumko’s sister Jarowa. She too sounded upset. She said, “Yes, it’s (17 November) our last shooting day.”

The last episode of Jarowar Jhumko will be aired on 26 November. It will be replaced by the upcoming fantasy drama, Saat Bhai Champa.