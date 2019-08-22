News

Zee TV to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in Kumkum Bhayga

22 Aug 2019 08:21 PM

MUMBAI: The auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is around the corner, and everyone is waiting for bappa to arrive.

Ganpati brings along a lot of excitement, hope, and positivity. It is said that Lord Ganesh fulfill the wishes of his devotees. When Bappa arrives, the air is filled with euphoria and exuberance.

Leading GEC Zee TV will make the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi grand by having a celebration on its most popular and top-rated show Kumkum Bhagya.

We have heard that this time, along with the cast of Kumkum Bhagya, other Zee TV actors will come together and enjoy the festival. Many popular celebrities will be seen showing their devotion towards Bappa and entertaining the audience with their dance performances.

This special episode will be aired on 7th September from 4.30 to 7 PM.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

