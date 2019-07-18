Zee TV to launch a new show on Zee TV titled Dilli Darlings

MUMBAI: Gear up for a new reality show on Zee TV!



After flagship shows like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and DID, Zee TV will soon launch a new project that will be one of its kind!



Titled Dilli Darlings, apparently, the concept of the show will give the audience a sneak peek into the lives of extremely elite and rich women of Delhi who are a part of a common social circle. The show is rumoured to highlight their personal life, kitty parties, and their public appearances.



It is touted to be a spicy mix of drama, controversies, insecurities related to in-law, and the highs and lows of parenting and marriage.



The promo is already out and looks promising. The series will star Manya Pathak, Malini Bansal, Shaloo Jindal, Reena Mittal, Deepshika Lungani, Seema Gumber, Pooja Dua, and Sona Sharma and will air from 6th August at 11 PM.



Stay tuned to this space for more updates.