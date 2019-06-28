News

Zee TV to launch a new thriller titled ‘Anhoni’!

ShachiTapiawala's picture
By ShachiTapiawala
28 Jun 2019 01:49 PM

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar.com has always stayed true to its promise of delivering the latest gossip and buzzing news. And here comes another breaking news from the den!

Zee TV has a very interesting line-up of shows and the channel will once again churn out an interesting thriller narrative which will leave the audience on the edge of their seats. The show will be produced by Pix Entertainment titled Anhoni.

The show will narrate the story of a psycho killer who hunts down and murders the girls with beautiful long tresses until he meets a charming girl with lustrous long hair and recalls his past. The storyline will pack up from there and sources claim that the plot of the show promises to be extremely engaging and entertaining.

