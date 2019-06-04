News

Zee TV to launch reality show titled Delhi Darlings

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
04 Jun 2019 06:59 PM

MUMBAI: Zee TV is set to launch a new non-fiction show!

TellyChakkar has some exclusive information about the show for its readers.

According to our sources, the channel is bringing a new reality series titled Delhi Darlings. It will be an episodic show featuring real women. Moreover, it will be a fun-filled and light-hearted project.

Delhi Darlings is expected to launch sometime in July.

Along with Delhi Darlings, Zee TV is launching the new season of Dance India Dance. On the fiction front, the channel has already announced a show titled Aghori.

