Zee TV’s Aghori gets its launch date

MUMBAI: Zee TV has time and again impressed its loyal viewers by presenting shows on unique concept.

This time again the channel is experimenting on a subject which has never been explored on TV earlier.

Soon, Zee TV and Esselvision are brining a new supernatural thriller show named Aghori. The show is produced by Esselvision and would feature Gaurav Chopra, Parag Tyagi and Simran Kaur in the lead roles.

Parag and Gaurav both will be seen in the roles of Aghori.

As per the plot, Kamakshi (Simran) will be blessed with a special power that if she scarifies her life in front of Aghori the person will get immortal. Hence, Rudranath (Parag) will try all his means to influence Kamakshi.

TellyChakkar was learnt that the show will air bi-weekly and it will launch on 18 May. The timeslot is yet to be finalized.

Take a look at the first promo of the show which has left viewers anticipated!