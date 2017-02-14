Zee TV’s Brahmarakshas to have a ‘happy ending’

Zee TV’s weekend thriller, Brahmarakshas, produced by Balaji Telefilms has given the TV viewing audience great value for the time they have spent watching the show!!

Not only has the show come across as a success story spear-heading its weekend band, but has also enthralled one and all with a gripping and intriguing story line with power-packed performances.

The finite series which is all set for a closure on 18 February will see a happy ending with Raina (Krystle DSouza) succeeding in getting Rishabh (Aham Sharma) back!!

Also, the culmination track will be drama-filled, with Raina taking a Devi’s avatar to kill Brahmarakshas (Parag Tyagi). With Rishabh getting back to normalcy after being overpowered by Narsaimha, a joyous and happy future will await Rishabh and Raina.

The shoot for Brahmarakshas winds up today (14 February) and the unit will have one finale meet and greet before parting!!

We buzzed the lead actors, but could not get through to them.

Here’s wishing all the very best to one and all associated with the show!!