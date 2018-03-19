Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya to take leap; Leena, Ruchi and Vin to quit?

Mumbai: Zee TV’s daily soap Kumkum Bhagya will soon witness major chances in its storyline. For few weeks now, the show ratings have seen a slight downfall, hence the makers at Balaji Telefilms are planning to introduce leap in the show.

According to our sources, the series will probably take a leap of eight years. Since the leap is huge, there will be major changes in the plot and characters.

We have heard that actors Vin Rana and Leena Jumani, who portray the role of Purab and Tanu respectively, have already put down their papers last month and are serving their notice period. Speaking about Ruchi, she is still contemplating on her decision.

However, our sources have added that if leap is surely happening then the chances of all the three actors staying back in Kumkum Bhagya are very bleak. The meeting on ‘story jump’ will happen very soon and the final decision will be taken accordingly.

To get more clarity on it, we buzzed Vin, Leena and Ruchi but they remained unavailable to comment.

The show is currently focusing on Abhi (Shabbir Ahluwalia)-Pragya (Sriti Jha)’s romance while Vivana Singh is seen playing the negative lead.

TellyChakkar will keep its readers updated on further developments.