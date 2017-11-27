Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya completes 100 episodes!

It calls for double celebrations for Ekta Kapoor and her team of Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya (Balaji Telefilms) as she not only rules the TV space with her chartbuster show but it also achieves its 100 episode mark!

Speaking about the show and its success, Abhishek Kapur who essays the role of Sameer quipped, “It has been a great journey and we have worked hard to reach here. We are doing great on the TRP charts and people are loving the chemistry between my character, Sameer and Srishti and the cute nok-jhok they share. It is all due to our directors - Anil V Kumar, Neeraj Baliyan, Ali, Amar, Dharam; the creatives – Mukta ma’am, Shreya, Tanya, all my co-actors and obviously Ekta Kapoor that the show is a where it is today.”

While the team celebrates their success, aren’t you excited to know what will happen in the future episodes of the show?

Well, we coaxed Abhishek to reveal a bit but he maintained that there is some interesting drama in store for the Sameer and Srishti fans. When we called our sources to know about the drama ahead, they said, “Sameer and Srishti have a strange liking for each other. They fight but are still fond of each other and this has not surfaced their reality as yet. In fact, Sameer, in the upcoming episodes will try to convince some members of his family that Srishti is not the right girl for her while the family will have logical reasons as to why she is!

Sooner, Sameer and Srishti will unite but how is something we need to wait and watch!”

We wish the team of Kundali Bhagya hearty congratulations!