Zee TV’s Mannmohini strikes a century!

MUMBAI: It’s time to pat the back of the entire cast and crew of Zee TV’s Manmohini (LSD Films). The show, which features Ankit Siwach, Garima Rathore, and Reyhna Malhotra in the lead roles, has successfully completed 100 episodes today (5th April).

The entire cast celebrated the special occasion by having a cake-cutting on the sets.

Talking about the celebrations, Ankit shared, ‘The show has given me a lot of recognition in a very short span of time. Playing Ram’s character has been an enriching experience, and the unconditional love and support showered by all my fans and viewers has motivated me to do good work. I would like to thank my fans from the bottom of my heart, and I hope that they will continue to support the show in the future as well.’

Garima said, ‘I am extremely elated as Manmohini is my very first show, and I feel great to receive so much love from the audience. I can’t thank everyone enough.”

Reyhna Pandit added, ‘It feels really great that our show has successfully completed 100 episodes. I am really thankful to all the fans who have loved Mohini and Manmohini and supported us through this incredible journey. It feels great when your hard work pays off and it definitely calls for a celebration.’

Congratulations and keep up the good work!