Zee TV’s next to be titled Tumhari Bahu Silk

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
09 Apr 2019 11:38 AM
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting about upcoming projects in the television industry.

We already reported about Balaji’s next on Colors and Essel Vision Productions' two upcoming shows
 
(Read here: Essel Vision to launch two new shows).

Now, we have exclusively learned about Globe Production’s next on Zee TV tentatively titled Tumhari Bahu Silk.

A close source to the project said, 'It is going to be a daily soap and will have a unique storyline. The process is at a very nascent stage. The casting of the same has already began, and we might be in a better position in around a month to announce about the project.'

We tried contacting the producers and channel spokesperson, but they remained unavailable for comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.
