Zee TV’s next to be titled Tumhari Bahu Silk

We already reported about Balaji’s next on Colors and Essel Vision Productions' two upcoming shows

Now, we have exclusively learned about Globe Production’s next on Zee TV tentatively titled Tumhari Bahu Silk.



A close source to the project said, 'It is going to be a daily soap and will have a unique storyline. The process is at a very nascent stage. The casting of the same has already began, and we might be in a better position in around a month to announce about the project.'



We tried contacting the producers and channel spokesperson, but they remained unavailable for comment.



