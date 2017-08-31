Zee TV’s most popular and loved drama Piyaa Albela will first time take a leap in their show.

TV shows and time lapses go hand-in-hand. Following the age-old trend, Rajshri Productions’Piyaa Albela will soon head for one year’s leap in the drama.

But this leap is going to be painful for its viewers!

In the ongoing episodes the loyal viewers of the serial have seen how Mamaji is worried for Pooja (Sheen Dass) after knowing that she has dosh in her kundali which is dangerous for Naren (Akshay Mhatre).

A source close to TellyChakkar.com revealed, Mamaji would now ask Pooja to leave Vyas family before gauri visarjan. Thus, obeying Mamaji’s request Pooja will conjure up a little drama which would leave Naren in a big shock and he would then start hating her.

Post the story jump, Naren and Pooja would have parted ways and live a separate life. Naren would willingly handle his dad’s business.

On the other hand, Neelima (Parul Choudhary) and Rahul (Ankit Vyas) will be bailed out from the jail. They would turn very poor but their anger will worsen due to which they will promise to seek revenge from Pooja and Naren and also take over their property.

Alongwith the storyline, the look of all the actors would change completely as well.

The leap is expected to take place in the coming days.

We buzzed Akshay and Sheen but they remained unavailable to comment.

Keep reading TellyChakkar.com for more updates.