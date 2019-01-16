News

Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs gets its launch date

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2018 which stars Shekhar Ravjiani, Wajid Khan and Richa Sharma as judges and hosted by Aditya Narayan to soon wrap-up this season.

According to our sources, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa will air its finale on 27 January and make a way for new season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs. The last season had successful run of over nine months and constantly ruled the charts.

Taking the legacy of recognizing child singers and giving them a platform to discover their talent at such a young age forward, the show once again has set out to scout for a fresh new batch of young music aspirants. The latest on the new season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs is that the show is all set to welcome the heartthrob Ravi Dubey on board as their new host replacing Aditya Narayan.

We have heard that Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs will launch on 9 February.

