Hot Downloads

Roopal Tyagi
Roopal Tyagi
Avika Gor
Avika Gor
Hina Khan
Tuesday Thought
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Neha Marda
Neha Marda
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Which actress had a promising debut on TV?

Which actress had a promising debut on TV?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which actor had a promising debut on TV?

Which actor had a promising debut on TV?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Zee TV’s Tumhi Ho Bandhu Sakha Tumhi had a Reunion

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Dec 2017 06:58 PM

It’s always good to catch up with your old buddies!

Shows may come and go but the teams associated with it, do carry some beautiful lifelong memories to cherish forever.

Old times never come back but what a good idea it is to have a reunion with your old buddies and go down the memory lane with lots of chit chats and laughter.

The cast of Zee TV’s Tumhi Ho Bandhu Sakha Tumhi recently had a reunion over lots of fun time, UNO and good food.

Neil Bhatt was pretty excited about it. Quipped he, “This reunion was planned by Neha (Dangal). Her husband who is in Merchant Navy will be sailing off from January so before he goes for sailing, we all wanted to meet. So Neha dropped a message to all of us and that’s how we all met. Sreejita (De), Dimple (Jhangiani) and Tushar (Dalvi) couldn’t join us.”

“We laughed a lot and played UNO. I won many of the games. We were there from afternoon till late night. We enjoyed good food and we talked about each others’ work. We all had a good meeting after so long,” added Neil.

TellyChakkar wishes all of them all the best.





Tags > Zee TV, Tumhi Ho Bandhu Sakha Tumhi, Neha Dangal, Sreejit De, Dimple Jhangiani, Tushar Dalvi,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top