Zee TV’s Tumhi Ho Bandhu Sakha Tumhi had a Reunion

It’s always good to catch up with your old buddies!

Shows may come and go but the teams associated with it, do carry some beautiful lifelong memories to cherish forever.

Old times never come back but what a good idea it is to have a reunion with your old buddies and go down the memory lane with lots of chit chats and laughter.

The cast of Zee TV’s Tumhi Ho Bandhu Sakha Tumhi recently had a reunion over lots of fun time, UNO and good food.

Neil Bhatt was pretty excited about it. Quipped he, “This reunion was planned by Neha (Dangal). Her husband who is in Merchant Navy will be sailing off from January so before he goes for sailing, we all wanted to meet. So Neha dropped a message to all of us and that’s how we all met. Sreejita (De), Dimple (Jhangiani) and Tushar (Dalvi) couldn’t join us.”

“We laughed a lot and played UNO. I won many of the games. We were there from afternoon till late night. We enjoyed good food and we talked about each others’ work. We all had a good meeting after so long,” added Neil.

