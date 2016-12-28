Zee TV’s Yeh Vaada Raha to end; Woh Apna Sa to replace

News has just hit Tellychakkar.com editorial desk on upcoming programming changes in Zee TV’s content pipeline.

Our sources have informed us that the run of Yeh Vaada Raha (Trishulla Productions) will soon come to an end.

Ratings of Yeh Vaada have been wobbly since the last few weeks, causing its premature termination. The show has Sonal Vengurlekar and Zain Imam in lead roles.

The cast and crew, as per sources, have been intimated on the decision and the show will beam its final episode on 20 January, 2016.

It will be replaced by Siddharth P Malhotra's new project Woh Apna Sa starring Disha Parmar, Ridhi Dogra and Ssudeep Sahir in prominent parts. Woh Apna Sa will start rolling on screens from 23 January.

Sonal confirmed the news and shared, "The decision came in as a little shock to me. I will surely miss shooting on the set. It’s been more than a year that I have been a part of Yeh Vaada and this cast and crew is like a family to me. I thank each one of them. I am open to new projects now."

