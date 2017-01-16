Zee TV’s Yeh Vaada Raha to wrap up on a mysterious note

Nothing lasts forever!

It’s time to bid goodbye to Zee TV’s Yeh Vaada Raha (Trishula Productions).

As we reported earlier, the show is set to go off air on 20 January, making place for Sidharth P Malhotra’s Woh Apna Sa starring Disha Parmar, Ridhi Dogra and Ssudeep Sahir.

Yeh Wada, that features Sonal Vengurlekar and Zain Imam as leads, will end on a mysterious note.

As per the closure track, cops would arrest Tai (Rinku Karmakar), and Kamini (Ashita Dhawan) would accept Khushi (Sonal Vengurlekar) as her daughter-in-law.

However, Khushi would witness someone’s shadow, but the family would call it a case of hallucination. The mysterious sight will mark for an open ended closure.

Unlike the other TV dramas that ends on a happy note, the makers of Yeh Vaada Raha have planned to give a different conclusion to the series.

When we contacted Sonal, she shared, “I will really miss coming on the sets. It had become my second home. This was my first TV show as a main protagonist and I am thankful to Zee TV and Trishula Productions for believing in me to play the character of Khushi.”

Good wishes to the entire team of Yeh Vaada Raha!